Flint teachers to receive free memberships to Sloan Museum, Longway Planetarium

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Sloan Museum of Discovery and Longway Planetarium will be giving away free memberships to Flint school teachers on Dec. 12.

The Sloan Museum of Discovery and Longway Planetarium have partnered with other Flint Cultural Center institutions and the Flint Classroom Support Fund (FCSF) to provide 250 free memberships to Flint school teachers. They will be presented to Flint school principals at 8 a.m. on Dec. 12.

These memberships will provide the recipients with free admission to the museum and the planetarium, as well as free guest passes and special discounts. The 250 vouchers are valued at $16,000. The teachers will also be awarded $13,000 in mini-grants from the FCSF and memberships to the Flint Institute of Music and the Flint Institute of Arts, the museum said in a press release.

Sloan and Longway offer around 45 educational programs each week and serve about 65,000 students per year in several fields of education.

This is the third year the FCSF has helped provide teachers with these kinds of resources.

“These free memberships will allow Flint schoolteachers to continue feeding their own natural instincts for curiosity and learning,” said JD Winegarden, president of the FCSF.

Sloan and Longway are supported in part by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation and Michigan Arts and Culture Council. Learn more at www.SloanLongway.org.

