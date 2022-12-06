Future of Independence Bridge unclear

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The future of the Independence Bridge in Bay City is up in the air as more concerns crop up among city residents.

Monday night, Bay City’s commissioners were hoping to finalize language for leasing the Independence Bridge to a private company, but it hit a roadblock.

“We want to make sure the critical points are addressed,” Bay City Commission President Christopher Girard said.

Girard is referencing tolls, which will be charged on Independence and Liberty bridges once the respective rehabilitations are complete.

The critical points Girard mentioned include provisions to exempt people who fall under the poverty level as well as Bay City Public School buses and city vehicles. The language of the provisions raised concerns among some commissioners.

“There are elements in the tolling that impact our residents and non-residents. We want to make sure this is correct in how we understood when we came into agreement with United Bridge Partners several years ago,” Girard said.

The expected fate of the bridge has changed since United Bridge Partners joined the project. Initially, it had planned to build a brand-new bridge next to the old one. Last month, the partners said further studies led them to determine the bridge could be rehabilitated.

Girard said rehabilitating instead of building a new bridge will keep costs aligned with what the partners initially agreed upon.

“The cost of steel and other elements of building a bridge have gone up. So we understand that. But we want to make sure that cost and if we’re bringing our cost and allowing for that to come down, we need to make sure that the tolling that was agreed to prior to these changes are still in effect,” Girard said.

The decision to finalize those contracts has been postponed until the next meeting to allow corrections to be made.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.