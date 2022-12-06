Groundbreaking ceremony to be held for Bavarian Inn Lodge expansion

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) – The Bavarian Inn Lodge will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony for an $80 million water park expansion at 10 a.m. on Dec. 13.

The Bavarian Inn Lodge has been one of the state’s largest indoor waterpark hotels for over 36 years, and this expansion will significantly add to its water park and family entertainment amenities, the business said in a press release.

R.C. Hendrick & Son, Inc. will be taking on this project, having built all previous six phases of the Lodge.

“This next phase of our development is focused on creating unique attractions and new experiences for all guests at our resort,” said Michael Keller Zehnder, president of the Bavarian Inn Lodge.

The Lodge plans to add more than 20 new attractions that, when completed, will make it Michigan’s largest indoor water park and family entertainment center at more than 140,000 square feet. Some of the new family entertainment areas will be open to the public in the fall of 2023, with the entire expansion opening in the spring of 2024.

The current entertainment center will remain open during construction of this expansion, with no disruption to the amenities already in place, Zehnder said.

