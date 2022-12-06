Minimum wage increase could harm servers, restaurants

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Some wait staff in mid-Michigan are against litigation that would triple their base salary.

Staff from a local restaurant shared their thoughts about the wage increase.

“It’s gonna be drastic,” said Rick Revette, owner of Mulligan’s Pub in Bay City. He’s concerned about the potential for significant wage increases for his wait staff in 2023. As reported, the minimum wage will rise at the start of 2023 up to $10.10 per hour. Tipped employees will earn $3.84 per hour.

These numbers aren’t what has Revette worried. Right now, there is a legal battle in the courts that, depending on what is decided, could raise the minimum wage to $13.03 per hour and, more importantly for Revette, increase the minimum wage for tipped employees to $11.73 per hour at some point in 2023.

“It will triple every restaurant’s payroll, pretty much,” Revette said.

He shared that it’s going to cut back on the servers who are going to want to work for that amount, saying, “they’re not going to be getting the tips that they normally do, which is usually higher than that.”

Hallie Owczarzak is a server at Mulligan’s Pub. She said if her base salary triples, she’ll probably look for a new line of work.

“If my minimum wage gets bumped up, I’m probably not going to serve anymore. I won’t make as much money and I might as well go get a different job,” Owczarzak said.

Owczarzak believes she’ll lose around $200 a week in tips. She said customers won’t leave as much if they know wait staff is being paid more. Owczarzak also thinks if the motivation for tips goes away, servers won’t be as accommodating to patrons.

Prices will go up, Revette said, and he is urging the public to contact their state lawmakers about this issue.

“If we have to triple our payroll, we have no other choice but to raise prices. And it’s expensive enough to go out to eat with all the price of our food and commodities right now. So it’s going to be tough,” he said.

If you want further information regarding the pending minimum wage litigation, visit the state of Michigan’s website.

