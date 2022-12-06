Pedestrian-vehicle crash kills 75-year-old man

LAPEER CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Clarkston man was killed after being struck by a vehicle while walking across a road.

The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to M-24, south of Burnside Road in North Branch, on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7:14 p.m. for a crash involving a pedestrian.

Deputies said it was determined the victim, Gerald Avery, was visiting a home on the west side of the roadway and left to retrieve his vehicle parked across the road.

According to deputies, Avery walked across the southbound lane and was struck by a 2021 Chevy Silverado, driven by a 48-year-old woman from North Branch

Avery was transported by EMS first to McLaren in Lapeer and later to Hurley Medical Center in Flint, where he succumbed to his injuries on Dec. 4 at 4:26 a.m., deputies said.

According to responding deputies, the crash happened at night and there was no street lighting. Additionally, the preliminary investigation suggests alcohol and excessive speeds were not factors in the crash, deputies said.

The driver of the pickup was not injured and the crash remains under investigation.

