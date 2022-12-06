Police need help identifying “Grinch” porch pirate

The Saginaw Police Department is seeking help identifying this suspect.
The Saginaw Police Department is seeking help identifying this suspect.(Saginaw Police Department)
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is seeking help identifying someone accused of stealing Amazon packages from a residential porch.

The police department’s Facebook post referred to the suspect as a “Grinch” saying, “we are trying to identify the Grinch in the photos.”

The “Grinch” was wearing black clothing and was driving the black vehicle pictured below.

Anyone who recognizes this “Grinch” or has any information, is asked to contact Det. Ryan Jerewski at 988-759-1231.

