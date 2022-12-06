Scam alert in Tuscola County, suspect claiming to be local officer

By Hannah Mose
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office received a fraud complaint on Dec. 3 when the victim received a phone call from someone claiming to be a local police officer.

The victim was told he had a warrant out for his arrest, and he had to pay a $2,000 fine. He was also told to buy a Visa gift card with a lesser amount of money. The suspect sent the victim pictures of a fake warrant signed by a local judge, claiming to be a local trooper out of the Michigan State Police (MSP) Caro post, the sheriff’s office said. The suspect used the phone number 989-214-7990, which is being used in multiple different scams that claim to be the MSP, the sheriff’s office said.

Law enforcement officers would never regularly contact someone over the phone regarding a warrant, especially when it involves money.  If an unknown number calls and says to buy a gift card, block their number, law enforcement advises.

