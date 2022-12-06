Scattered rain/snow chances Tuesday, keeping tabs on Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The first full week of December has gotten off to a fairly easy start! Those same quieter conditions continue today with only a minor chance for wintry mix this afternoon. This should play out very similarly to Monday keeping impacts lows. After today, all attention is towards nailing down more details in the Friday forecast.

Today

The morning drive and bus stops today are in good shape overall. There has been some occasional light drizzle or melting snowflakes across Lapeer and Genesee Counties, but even then, roadways are in good shape as ice is not a concern with temperatures into the upper 30s. Wind chills are not a factor this morning, that remains the case through the day too. Wind speeds will only land between 5 and 10 mph from the northeast. Highs today will reach around 40 degrees in the Tri-Cities, 41 degrees in Flint, and upper 30s in our northern counties.

Tuesday's high temperatures will be seasonable for this time of year. (WNEM)

This afternoon, rain and snow showers are expected to move in. This should be very similar to what we observed on Monday with spotty coverage, though relatively, coverage may be a little better than yesterday. Overall, there is no need to cancel or change any plans, just know there is the potential we see some wintry mix moving in this afternoon. Minor icing is a potential on dirt roads if you’re north of the Saginaw Bay, but that will rely on ground temperatures falling below freezing, which is a fairly low chance. If you’re located there, know that it’s at least a possibility!

Tuesday afternoon will likely look a lot like Monday with spotty to scattered rain & snow moving across Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

Tonight

Any wintry mix that falls this afternoon and evening will come to an end by the midnight hour, then cloudy skies remain into Wednesday morning. Lows will settle to around 33 degrees, though upper 20s are possible farther north. The wind will be light at 5 mph or less with a northeast direction turning northerly.

Lows Tuesday night fall mostly into the lower 30s. (WNEM)

Wednesday & Thursday

Dry weather is expected both days with mostly cloudy skies Wednesday, then variably cloudy skies Thursday. Highs should be able to increase just a little more on Wednesday, back to around 43 degrees, while Thursday sees a high of 39 degrees. This stretch through the middle of the week is seasonable and quiet! Changes are expected to come into the forecast on Friday.

Friday

The low pressure system posed to form across the Central Plains later this week is still showing up in our data this morning. There has been more alignment on this system now with the majority of data leaning more towards a wet Friday. If these trends hold, then we’re looking at a better chance for rain and snow across Mid-Michigan. Temperatures should be warm enough for plain rain at times. If the area is able to cool off enough though on the northern side of the low, then snow should be able to fall. This could lead to minor accumulations, maybe a few slushy roads Friday afternoon, but nothing should be too major with this low.

A few points regarding the chance for a more widespread rain or snow on Friday. (WNEM)

