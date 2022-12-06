Showers possible again tonight, clouds remain stubborn Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a gray start to the week, and a few showers have returned to the area this afternoon.

Just like last night, we’re not anticipating these showers to be all that heavy, but they will be a nuisance as they pass through the area. While not expected to be the case for most, we do need to keep an eye out for some slick areas here and there for the morning drive on Wednesday.

Once we get past tonight, we should be largely dry in most areas for the next couple of days.

This Evening & Overnight

Areas farther to north near Houghton Lake will have the best chance for snow as these showers pass through, with rain more likely the farther south you go toward the Flint region. Snowfall may reduce visibility and create some slick areas where we fall below freezing this evening and overnight, but overall should remain light accumulation wise (most, if not all under 1″).

Showers are possible through the evening on Tuesday. Most of them rain. (WNEM)

Rain should begin breaking out in areas farther to the south as the night goes along, and while it will be mostly rain, if we get cold enough, a few snowflakes could mix in. Rainfall amounts are also expected to be minor, with less than 0.25″ expected tonight.

Areas of rain and snow are possible tonight. (WNEM)

Precipitation should end in most areas through the overnight, with only some lingering drizzle possible here and there early Wednesday. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around otherwise, with light winds generally out of the north.

Upper 20s to middle 30s are expected tonight. (WNEM)

Temperatures will be mild this evening initially with some 40s early on, but should settle in the 30s for overnight lows. Most areas should be above freezing overnight around the Tri-Cities and Thumb, with a chance to fall below freezing north of the Tri-Cities.

Wednesday

If drizzle lingers into the morning, it’s not expected to last too long through the day. Skies will remain mostly cloudy for much of the day, but otherwise, dry weather is expected through the day tomorrow.

High temperatures are expected to be in the 40s again on Wednesday. (WNEM)

High temperatures on Wednesday are expected to be in the upper 30s to middle 40s, so if we do see any slick areas as we start the day, they should melt off pretty quickly. Winds will be light out of the north or north northwest on Wednesday.

Dry weather is expected into Wednesday night, with a chance to break up the clouds a bit as high pressure moves into the area. However, clouds are expected to fill back in again on Thursday.

Lows Wednesday night will be in the 20s and low 30s.

