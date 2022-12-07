Clouds stay through Wednesday with seasonable temperatures midweek

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This week has been more easy-going besides the nuisance rain and wintry mix that has moved through at times. Fortunately, ice hasn’t been too much of a concern with most of our temperatures staying above freezing, even in the early morning hours. This remains the case through midweek, seasonable temperatures with quieter conditions overall. The clouds will be a bit stubborn today, all the way through the end of the week too. There are some updates regarding Friday’s rain and snow chance, as well as an update to your weekend forecast.

Today

Your bus stops and the morning drive are going to feature damp roads; however, ice is not expected for most -- if not all -- of our area. The one caveat will be for locations north of the Saginaw Bay where temperatures are borderline on freezing. This could lead to isolated slick spots, overall conditions are just damp rather than icy though. Temperatures stay above freezing through the morning and afternoon, it will be another “pleasant” feeling day overall! Seasonable highs in the lower 40s settle in for most. Today’s wind stays northwesterly but at 5 mph or less, so wind chills will not be a factor today. The theme of the day will be cloud coverage, no rain or snow is expected to move through.

Wednesday will be another seasonable day! (WNEM)

Tonight

Clouds will stay stubborn overnight while dry weather is expected to continue. Lows will fall to around 30 degrees while our northern counties should be able to fall into the 20s. The wind will make a subtle shift from the northwest to the north around 5 to 10 mph. With the lighter wind, colder feels like temperatures are not expected to be much of a factor for your Thursday morning.

Wednesday night should be colder than Tuesday night. (WNEM)

Thursday

Dry weather will hold though the day Thursday with even the chance for a little bit of sun up north. Clouds are expected to stay more stubborn for the southern half of our viewing area through the day. Highs will be slightly cooler behind the weak cold front that moved through Wednesday, most readings will land around the 38 degree mark. The wind stays light too at 5 to 10 mph from the northeast.

Thursday highs reach the upper 30s for most. (WNEM)

Friday Updates

The potential system we’ve been monitoring for Friday has seen slightly more alignment in our data, but at this point it’s not looking to be very widespread across Mid-Michigan. Overall, the best chances for the day will be for any of our southern locations. This event should overspread more of the southern lower peninsula, so that will be something to keep in mind if you have travel plans taking you that way.

Friday still has rain & snow chances for part of our area, but nothing too major. (WNEM)

For our counties, we stand a chance to see some rain and wet snowflakes mixing, but any accumulations will be from a trace to none. Being between the northern and southern jet streams, the storm track doesn’t favor our area much.

Early Weekend Look

Although a number of days away, we are still monitoring the weekend and some newer developments we’ve seen this morning. This still partially hinges on how Friday plays out, but the potential is there for a weak system to move through late on Saturday night and Sunday morning. This would have the potential to deliver some light snowfall, possibly a few slick spots early Sunday, but nothing that would get too out of hand. As always, stay tuned for developments on this through the rest of this week!

Sunday morning's chance has been a recent development, but it wouldn't pose major issues for our area. (WNEM)

Temperatures stay right around average for early December too, take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

