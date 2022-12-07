Defendant pleads guilty in Lennon cold case

LENNON, Mich. (WNEM) - Michael Bur, the man who was arrested in connection to a 24-year-old cold case in November 2021, has pleaded guilty to murder.

Bur pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for the murder of 88-year-old Mary Prieur.

Bur made his plea on Dec. 5. He was also originally charged with one count of kidnapping, but that has since been dismissed by prosecutors.

Police matched Bur’s DNA, which was taken in 1997 after Prieur’s body was found, to evidence found at the scene.

