Five Michigan Lottery players to play The Big Spin

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Five Michigan Lottery players have been selected to play The Big Spin game after winning the second chance drawing.

The five winners are Allen Burbary, of Sterling Heights, Charlotte Hooks, of Detroit, Dan Drabek, of Allen Park, Kaitlyn VanDamme, of Fenton, and Michael Thompson, of Lansing. Each player will have a chance to win up to $2 million but are each guaranteed to win at least $100,000.

They will be featured on Big Spin Televised events starting Dec. 19, the Michigan State Lottery said.

Ten more players will be selected to appear on these televised events alongside the Lottery host and Detroit basketball champion John Salley.

To be entered into the drawings, players should submit non-winning The Big Spin ticket codes at www.MIBigSpin.com. The final drawing will take place on March 1.

Players have won almost $6 million playing The Big Spin, and $65 million in prizes remain, the Michigan Lottery said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.