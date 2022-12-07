Genesee Co. advocate, commissioner Bryant Nolden dies

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Bryant “BB” Nolden, of Flint, has passed away.

“The Flint community has lost one of our most steadfast advocates today,” the city said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Nolden embodied community service, according to the city’s social media.

“[Nolden] impacted thousands of people throughout our community; most importantly, our youth,” the city said. “While his absence will be deeply felt across Flint, we will not forget the passion and spirit that he shared with us.”

He has had an incredible and impactful journey in his life, starting as an educator, to a public servant, and to a non-profit leader. Nolden was also the executive director of the Friends of Berston, along with serving as a county commissioner.

“My heart aches,” said Ellen Ellenburg, vice chairperson of the Genesee County Board of Commissioners. “BB dedicated his life to making Flint and Genesee County a better place. From educating our youth as a teacher, to serving on the Flint City Council, his work at Berston, and his time on the Board of Commissioners, we are all better because of BB. I will personally miss his laugh, his infectious smile, and his ability to bring all sides together for the common good. Such a sad day.”

The flags at Flint City Hall will be lowered to half-staff for the remainder of the week in Nolden’s honor.

