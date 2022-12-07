Flu hospitalizations highest in decade; public encouraged to get flu shots

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A round table was held during National Influenza Vaccination Week to discuss the importance of getting the flu shot.

Michigan residents are encouraged to be vigilant against the flu. Without the COVID precautions that have been present in years past, Michigan has seen a severe RSV outbreak, with flu hospitalizations at the highest levels seen in more than a decade, said Dr. Delicia Pruitt, medical director of the Saginaw County Health Department.

Pruitt participated in the round table, statingthe best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from the flu is through prevention.

“Get vaccinated, stay home if you’re unwell, wear a mask if you’re around others if it’s unavoidable, and then wash your hands,” Pruitt advises.

There have been 14 pediatric deaths from the flu nationwide.

