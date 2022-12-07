Liberty Bridge reopening, tolling free through March 2023

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – The Liberty Bridge in Bay City is set to reopen soon, and tolling will be free until March.

Lynn Pavlawk, general manager for Bay City Bridge Partners, made the announcement on Dec. 7.

“I am so excited to be able to announce that our grand opening and our inaugural drive for charity are scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 22,” she announced. “There’s a lot going on. Our amazing crews are putting the final touches on Liberty Bridge.”

Pavlawk went on to discuss what motorists can expect when they drive on the rehabilitated and modernized bridge.

“Drivers can experience the most reliable and direct route with all new concrete, deck surface, new electrical system, upgraded mechanical system – the latest in bridge technology, new sidewalks, new railings, new lighting,” Pavlawk said. “It’s an absolute fabulous time.”

Her second announcement was in regard to tolling for motorists.

“I’m super excited to announce to you and all of the viewers today that we are going to be offering free tolling for everyone through March of 2023,” Pavlawk said.

She wants motorists from all over to know it’s their way of saying thank you for waiting patiently as they rehabilitated the bridge.

“I encourage everyone to go out and get their transponders and try the best bridge in Bay City for free,” Pavlawk said.

There are some additional things to note and understand about transponders and tolling fees. Pavlawk explained there is a lot of misinformation going around.

First, she addressed that residents of Bay City will not be charged a toll for a few years.

“There is not a rate, a charge, for transponder. If you are hearing that misinformation, it is wrong,” she said.

She stated the only time a Bay City resident would be charged is if they are in a two-class vehicle. She said examples would be motor homes, camping trailers, or boat trailers. Pavlawk said residents with a transponder will be free until 2028.

There has been a large response from the community about the Liberty Bridge tolling, but with that comes misinformation, confusion, and frustration, Pavlawk said. She addressed the confusion and hoped to make information on tolling more clear.

“Again, it is not a transponder fee. Transponders are free. There is not a monthly fee for transponders. What we did with that monthly subscription is we are offering that to non-residents of Bay City,” she explained. “It’s a way for them to be able to, if they’re frequent users, for them to be able to continue to use the bridge as they take the kids to school, as they’re commuting back and forth to work.”

Pavlawk also said they have updated their toll rate charge, which is on their website. The goal was to alleviate some confusion by making changes to the chart.

“[Non residents] can choose unlimited crossings per month for $15. If they’re not a frequent user, the non-residents, they can choose just to do the $2 per crossing rate,” she said.

Pavlawk did say those who do not have a transponder will receive an invoice by mail for crossing Liberty Bridge, which is the pay-by-plate rate.

“[The pay-by-plate rate] is essentially the same rate as if they had a transponder but with the additional administrative fees, because we then need to do some things on the back end. We have to look up who is a registered vehicle owner and we have to mail an invoice, so there’s additional fees for that,” she said.

Pavlawk said thousands of people have pre-registered their vehicles for transponders and the response has been phenomenal.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.