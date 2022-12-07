Mostly quiet tonight & Thursday, snow possible for some Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After dealing with some fog this morning, we were able to sneak in a bit of sunshine around the area early this morning, but as is often the case this time of year, clouds quickly filled back in.

Although some drizzle is possible here and there through this evening, we should largely remain dry in most areas and it should be a quiet day Thursday. Our next round of snow is possible on Friday, which will be more organized than what we’ve seen lately, however, if you’re waiting for “the big one”, you’ll be disappointed.

This Evening & Overnight

Drizzle mentioned above is not expected to be widespread, and should end as we get into the overnight hours. Skies will be filled with cloud cover at first, but as a high pressure zone moves into the area, skies will attempt to break up a bit overnight into Thursday. The best chance for clearing will occur in areas north and west of the Tri-Cities.

Lows are expected to fall into the 20s tonight. (WNEM)

The regions where clouds clear out the most, will be cooler going into the day tomorrow, with some areas in the far north dropping into the teens. Where clouds persist, upper 20s and low 30s are expected.

Winds will be light out of the northwest initially this evening, turning northeasterly overnight.

Thursday

Skies will be variable on Thursday, with some sunshine expected in areas north and west of the Tri-Cities. While sunshine is not completely off the table around the Tri-Cities, especially near Midland, a northeasterly wind flow off of Lake Huron will keep clouds a bit more stubborn in this region, along with the Thumb and areas to the south that are downwind of a northeast wind.

Highs on Thursday are expected to be cooler. (WNEM)

Highs will be in the middle to upper 30s for most areas tomorrow, but if we can realize more sunshine than expected, some 40s popping up for the afternoon wouldn’t be out of the question. Winds will be light out of the east northeast.

Dry weather is expected into Thursday night, with a mix of partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies expected. Lows will settle in the teens to upper 20s, warmest to the south.

Friday

Our next round of snow is possible on Friday, with the expectation at the moment, that we’ll be dry most of the day before it starts to move in during the evening hours. This round of snow won’t be for everyone, and as hinted at above, this is not expected to be a significant snowfall for us.

Snow should primarily hold off until the evening on Friday. (WNEM)

It also won’t affect the entire area, unless we see a big shift. The best chance for snow will occur around our southern counties near Flint, with the northern edge expected around the Tri-Cities region. Areas north of the Tri-Cities may not see much at all.

Snow is expected to move back into the area during the evening hours on Friday. (WNEM)

The snow should stick around through the evening before ending late Friday evening, drying out into Saturday morning. Temperatures are expected to be above freezing for most of the evening, so road impacts are expected to be minimal for the time being, but as always we’ll keep a close eye on this.

Accumulations on Friday are expected to be minor. (WNEM)

Any accumulations are expected to stay at 1″ or less at this time, and even if things shift a bit, any spots that have a chance to go over 1″ would not be expected to exceed that mark by much.

