Pearl Harbor relic on display to honor Saginaw native

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Wednesday marked the 81st anniversary of Japan’s attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

The Japanese Imperial Navy launched the strike on Dec. 7, 1941, drawing the U.S. into WWII. More than 2,000 Americans were killed.

The bombings also destroyed a significant number of U.S. battleships and planes.

On Wednesday, locals honored the life of a man who made the ultimate sacrifice that day.

Those at American Legion Post 439 honored the life of Saginaw native Edwin Jastrzemski who was on the USS Arizona when it sank. As a way to look back on his sacrifice, the legion unveiled a new relic in his honor.

That relic is a piece of the USS Arizona administered by Naval History and Heritage Command.

Brett Holt, with the American Legion post, said they wanted a way to bring Jastrzemski home after being entombed on the ship.

“We had no other way of bringing him home. So bringing a piece of the ship that he’s entombed on back to Saginaw is the closest we are gonna get to bringing Edwin home. And so we feel like this is symbolic of bringing Edwin back to Saginaw,” Holt said.

The piece will be on display at the post for anyone to see.

