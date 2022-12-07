Police asking for information about Flint homicide

(Pexels, Pixabay)
By Emily Brown
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are asking for information about an unidentified woman who was found dead in a vacant lot in Flint.  She suffered what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to Michigan State Police.

The woman was found in a vacant lot in the 2400 block of S. Grand Traverse street at about 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, Michigan State Police Third District tweeted in a news release.

The deadly incident is being investigated as a homicide.

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Flint Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

TV5 News Update: Wednesday evening, Dec. 7
TV5 News Update: Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 7
MDOT calls in bridge experts to look at Vets Bridge
MDOT calls in bridge experts to look at Vets Bridge
Pearl Harbor relic on display to honor Saginaw native
Pearl Harbor relic on display to honor Saginaw native
Pearl Harbor
Pearl Harbor relic on display to honor Saginaw native