Police asking for information about Flint homicide

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are asking for information about an unidentified woman who was found dead in a vacant lot in Flint. She suffered what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to Michigan State Police.

The woman was found in a vacant lot in the 2400 block of S. Grand Traverse street at about 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, Michigan State Police Third District tweeted in a news release.

The deadly incident is being investigated as a homicide.

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Flint Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.

