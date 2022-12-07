GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNEM) - Two civil rights attorneys announced a civil lawsuit against the city of Grand Rapids and former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Shurr for the killing of Patrick Lyoya.

Lyoya was killed during a traffic stop on April 4 in Grand Rapids. He died after being shot in the back of the head by Schurr.

Schurr was fired in June after being charged with second-degree murder for the incident. A jury will decide if Schurr’s use of deadly force was necessary.

Attorneys Ben Crump and Ven Johnson announced the lawsuit during a press conference on Wednesday, Dec. 7. They are representing Lyoya’s family.

The lawsuit alleges Schurr violated federal law in his use of excessive force and violated state law of gross negligence. The lawsuit also claims Grand Rapids is liable for federal law and more violations.

“It’s clear Schurr unnecessarily escalated a situation involving an unarmed Black man,” said Johnson, president of Ven Johnson Law, PLC. “At no point did Patrick try to hit, punch, kick or slap Schurr, nor did Patrick ever verbally threaten him. Any claim by Schurr that he was in imminent fear for his life is absolutely unreasonable and untrue.”

The attorneys claim the Grand Rapids Police Department created the atmosphere that influenced Schurr to use excessive force, citing nearly 90 complaints of excessive force against the department over a five-year period.

“Law enforcement officers in this country cannot continue to be absolved of accountability for shooting first and asking questions later,” said Ben Crump, founder of Ben Crump Law, PLLC. “The minor punishments officers often receive do not send a message that will deter other officers from repeating this deadly cycle. This pattern needs to end here with justice for Patrick Lyoya.”

Schurr’s attorney has argued his client was defending himself.

A trial date has not yet been set.

