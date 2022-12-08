CEO of Merrill in Saginaw donates $100K to Hemlock schools

HEMLOCK, Mich. (WNEM) – Robert Yackel, the president and CEO of Merrill in Saginaw, donated $100,000 to Hemlock Community Schools’ Lockwood STEM Center and plans to donate more.

“Those are the kids that are going to help us continue to grow our companies. They’re the future,” Yackel said.

Yackel has a special connection to the district because he graduated from Hemlock High School.

“To see somebody, and it’s so great for our kids, to see somebody who graduated from our school system, went out, successful business owner, and then come back and give... And give to a point where it’s gonna make an impact on our school system and it’s going to make an impact on our community and it’s going to make an impact on the future lives of these kids,” Hemlock Public Schools Superintendent Don Killingbeck said.

The school plans to use the money to expand the building and develop bigger and better programming for students, Killingbeck said.

