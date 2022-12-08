Consumers Energy to provide $7.25M to help residents with heating bills

JACKSON, Mich. (WNEM) – Consumers Energy is providing $7.25 million to customers who will need help paying their heating bills this winter.

“Consumers Energy understands many Michiganders are facing challenging times, and no one wants to see rising energy bills ― especially our most vulnerable customers. Natural gas prices have climbed across the Midwest and nation, and we are committed to helping customers manage their bills and help those in need immediately,” Consumers Energy President and CEO Garrick Rochow said.

The money is being distributed through The Salvation Army, TrueNorth Community Services, United Way of South Central Michigan, Roscommon County United Way, United Way for Southeastern Michigan, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, the Superior Watershed Partnership and Michigan Veterans Trust Fund, Consumers Energy said in a press release.

If Michigan residents need funding during hardship, they should call 211, which will connect them to nonprofits that will help them with their needs. Consumers Energy customers should call 800-477-5050 for help with their bill.

Consumers Energy provided more than $12 million in energy bill and basic needs assistance this year, the company said.

“We want to keep the people we serve safe and comfortable in their own homes, and want everyone to know Consumers Energy is doing all we can to help. Let’s care for each other this holiday season by looking out for each other,” Rochow said.

The Consumers Energy website offers some simple tips on how to start managing your winter bills at home.

