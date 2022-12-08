Final weekend to apply for Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The last weekend for residents to apply for the Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program will be this Saturday, Dec. 10.

Residents who would like to apply for the first phase, furnaces, can do so on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, room 205. Potential applicants must bring valid identification, a copy of their current utility bill or deed, documentation of income, and a completed MIHAF application if necessary, the city said in the press release.

Potential applicants must also

be a city resident

prove residency for one year at the dwelling by way of a copy of the deed and current utility bill

fall below ARPA Household Income Limit, which is 300% of Low to Moderate Income (LMI) levels as established by the ARPA Act

provide documentation of income

be current on all property taxes and water fees or have a completed Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund (MIHAF) application number

Due to limited funding, applicants will be selected based on the lowest income and/or highest need, the city said.

“We held the first event on December 3, and we were very pleased with the turnout. The Community Services team was very well organized and processed over 200 applications. We’re ready for another large turnout this Saturday,” said Yolanda M. Bland, director of the Office of Management and Budget/Community Services.

More information about the Saginaw Home Rehabilitation program can be found in the presentation or on the program flyer.

