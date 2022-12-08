Overcrowding in animal shelter causing stress for animals, volunteers

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Animal Control has about 40 more animals than they can comfortably handle and they’re in desperate need of help.

“It’s stressful. I’m not going to lie,” sighed Kyle Baker, a volunteer at the shelter.

There are too many animals and not enough time to give them all the attention they need Baker said.

“I’ve been here when there’s 50, 60 dogs, all the dogs get out a couple of times, they get plenty of attention. Now we’re at 160 or so,” she said.

Baker said because of the overcrowding problem, these dogs have to be restrained to the walls so their kennels can be cleaned.

“When they don’t get enough attention, they get stressed, it’s harder to adopt them out, you know they start showing behaviors that aren’t truly them, only from frustration, boredom,” she explained.

Animal Control Director Jay Parker said he’s working with area rescues to try to ease the problem while also trying to adopt out as many animals as possible.

Parker said they have a Christmas event coming up on Dec. 17. “We’ll have an open adoption event, discounted prices, and hopefully, we can move some out before the holidays,” he said.

Baker said this is a situation that won’t resolve itself through adoptions alone. She said while the number of animals is higher than she’d like, it has stayed steady over the last six months.

“I really, honestly feel if we could get some help, a big push right now of help from other rescues and shelters, and we could get our numbers manageable, I think we could keep them there,” she said.

If you’re interested in adopting an animal from Genesee County Animal Control please call 810-732-1660 or reach out to them on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.