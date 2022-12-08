Pro basketball star Brittney Griner in US custody following prisoner swap
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Brittney Griner is now in U.S. custody, according to CNN.
The news organization said a U.S. official made the confirmation after the professional basketball star was released from a Russian detention center in a prisoner swap for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
TV5 previously reported that Griner had been moved to a Russian penal colony.
President Joe Biden is expected to share remarks this morning.
