Quiet & cooler Thursday, then a light rain & snow Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Easy-going weather will continue to take the area through this Thursday before our anticipated low on Friday. That should bring rain and snow (primarily snow falling), but this isn’t expected to have major impacts during the daytime on Friday. The weekend also holds a decent chance of a light snow moving through, but this should also be more of a run-of-the-mill event for the area.

Today

Some very spotty drizzle managed to move through up north and in a few of our western locations late Wednesday evening, some of the damp areas leftover might become slick this morning. Minimal delays are expected with that though, and overall it’s just cooler as you head to the bus stop or out the door for your morning commute. Highs stay cooler today too, only up to around 36 degrees later this afternoon. A light wind from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph is expected, so any wind chills will still be kept at a minimum today. Variably cloudy skies are expected, so do expect to see occasional sunshine today!

Thursday will be cooler than Wednesday with highs in the 30s. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies may briefly become mostly clear this evening, but mostly cloudy skies should make a return as we progress through the overnight period. Those clouds will be ahead of the low ejecting from the Great Plains that brings the rain and snow on Friday. Lows will fall to around 28 degrees tonight, but our northern counties may dive well into the teens if skies can clear enough initially. The wind will also stay from the northeast with a speed of 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday night sees temperatures falling to the 20s, though some teens may come in farther up north. (WNEM)

Friday

That low will start to bring snow showers during the afternoon, the most consistent activity throughout the day will stay closer to our southern communities. Like earlier snow this season, a lot of it is expected to melt on contact with the ground and pavement, but any grassy or elevated surfaces could see light accumulations. Fortunately, with temperatures bordering on freezing (just above it for much of the afternoon), most roads should just be wet heading through the afternoon. Minimal impacts will be felt on the afternoon drive.

Friday should primarily see snow falling, but some rain may be able to mix in. (WNEM)

Snowfall totals will land at 1″ or less due to the initial melting. The upper end of that range will be for towns farthest south in our area, closer to Lansing. Some banding is expected there that would help to elevate those totals.

Friday's snow will add up to 1" or less, mostly on grass and elevated surfaces. (WNEM)

If any issue arise from this snow, it would be from Friday night and Saturday morning. Lows that night will drop below freezing into the middle to upper 20s. Any roads that are untreated heading into the night will likely see some refreezing. If you have travel for the weekend that takes you on the roads Saturday morning, that will be one thing to watch for.

Friday night's lows will fall below freezing. This could cause refreezing on the roads Saturday morning. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook

The more recent developments of another system over the weekend have still be holding so far this morning. This is primarily looking to be a light snow event on Saturday night into Sunday. Any snow picked up from this will also be on the lighter side, but could lead to a few slick roads on Sunday morning.

Another weaker low may bring a light snow on Saturday night. (WNEM)

Highs will reach to around 38 degrees on Saturday, lows hit 32 degrees Saturday night, then we reach 37 degrees on Sunday. It will be seasonable as far as temperatures go and shouldn’t feel very frigid at any point.

