Restaurants rebuilding from fire, hoping to reopen at the end of 2023

FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Fenton business owner is working to reopen two of his restaurants after a fire caused them to close in June.

Mark Hamel, the owner, discussed how long it might be before the doors open again.

“I guess this is the reason why you have insurance, is for days like this,” he said.

Hamel owns El Topo and the Relief & Resource Company in Fenton. Hamel said because more than half of the structure was destroyed it has to be torn down, which he said will happen soon.

By the beginning of 2023, he’s hoping to start rebuilding. Hamel said the city of Fenton requires any new buildings to be two stories.

“As you probably know, we only had a one-story there so now we’re required to do a two-story. So you have insurance for a one-story building and you have to build a two-story building,” he said.

Hamel is waiting to see how much his insurance will cover and there’s also a potential grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation on the horizon. He said the city of Fenton is willing to work with him. Hamel said he’s also looking at putting some of his own money into the rebuild.

“We’re kind of working through all of that process right now. Starting with how much exactly we’re going to get from the insurance company, what that financial gap is between what is required to build now and what we had prior, and getting the partnerships all together as well,” Hamel explained.

Hamel said the best-case scenario is doors could reopen at this site in December 2023.

“It’s unfortunate that it’s taking so long because for a building to be closed for one to two years is a long time for a business to be closed. So you know, we’re trying to move it along as quickly as we can,” he said.

Hamel said he wants both of the restaurants to return, but when asked if both would reopen, he said it’s hard to say 100 percent.

