Vets Bridge reopens

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Traffic is once again moving across Veterans Memorial Bridge in Bay City.

As previously reported, Vets Bridge was closed to traffic since Tuesday, Dec. 6 and it was unclear how long it would be before it reopened.

Steve Katenhus, Bay City transportation service center manager for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) told TV5 Dec. 7 that the drive shaft, which works in concert with other electrical, mechanical, and structural components to raise and lower the bridge, was out of alignment.

MDOT called in experts from out of state to look at the problem.

