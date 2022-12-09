12-year-old Flint boy missing

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Township Police Department needs assistance locating a 12-year-old boy.

Ryan Fults left his home in the area of Linden and Maple Road on Dec. 8 at about 8 p.m., according to police.

Ryan was last seen wearing a blue, quilted pullover, stone-washed jeans, and grey Vans shoes.

Anyone who has information on where Ryan may be is asked to call 911 or contact Det. Minto with the Flint Township Police Department at 810-600-3250.

