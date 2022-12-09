Burton woman reported missing

Angela Flood has been missing since Dec. 4.
Angela Flood has been missing since Dec. 4.(Burton Police Department)
By Emily Brown
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) – A 59-year-old woman has been reporting missing from Burton.

Angela Flood, 59, has been missing since Dec. 4 from the 4000 block of Fenton Road, according to the Burton Police Department.

Flood has a known mental health history, police said.

The police apologize for the quality of her photo, but it was the only one provided.

Police are asking anyone with information about Flood’s whereabouts to contact the department at 810-742-2542.

