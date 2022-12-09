Burton woman reported missing

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) – A 59-year-old woman has been reporting missing from Burton.

Angela Flood, 59, has been missing since Dec. 4 from the 4000 block of Fenton Road, according to the Burton Police Department.

Flood has a known mental health history, police said.

The police apologize for the quality of her photo, but it was the only one provided.

Police are asking anyone with information about Flood’s whereabouts to contact the department at 810-742-2542.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.