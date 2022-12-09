Extra security at middle school following social media threat

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) – Extra security personnel were on site at Grand Blanc East Middle School Friday following a threat on social media.

Late Thursday night, a vague, anonymous threat toward the school was posted on social media and reported online via ‘OK2Say,’ Grand Blanc Community Schools said in a statement.

Michigan State Police alerted the school district to the threat, and Grand Blanc Township Police were notified immediately.

After an investigation, police deemed the threat not credible.

“Extra security personnel will continue to be onsite for the remainder of the day out of an abundance of caution. Families of students were notified of the situation early this morning and were updated that the secure mode has been lifted,” the district said on Friday.

The district went on to say the safety of students is always its top priority and commended police and staff for their response.

The district encourages all students to report any safety concerns to staff.

