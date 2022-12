DEERFIELD TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A Fenton man died after a single vehicle crash in Livingston County Friday morning.

It happened on Hogan Road near Major Road in Deerfield Township at about 1:30 a.m., Michigan State Police said.

The driver, a 40-year-old Fenton man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

