High school event raises $7K for local families

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Heritage High School’s Amazing Race event raised more than $7,000 this year in just 20 minutes.

The Amazing Race event raises money to help local families in need through the holiday season. The mad dash for cash took place Friday morning throughout the Saginaw Township school.

“Some have been collecting change for weeks now, some have had bottle drives and can drives, others are just straight-up donations from our staff, students, and families of Heritage High School,” said Pam Moretuzzo, teacher.

The event has raised more than $150,000 over the course of 19 years.

