Light snows on Friday, then Saturday night

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Other than some nuisance showers earlier this week, it’s been a fairly easy-going week across our area. We’re expecting slight changes today as a round of light snow moves through, but this will hold minimal impacts for Mid-Michigan. The weekend also sees another round of light snow, but this also will be very manageable for us Michiganders! Any roadway impacts this weekend will actually come from the refreezing of any wetness on the roads, rather than the snow itself.

Today

Roadways are dry for the bus stops and drive this morning, it’s just cooler with wind chills in the 20s. Bundle up and keep a layer or two with you through the day too! Wind chills will stay in the 20s for the majority of the daytime, highs reach around 37 to 38 degrees. The wind today will be from the northeast around 10 to 20 mph, that slightly higher speed owing to the brisker wind chills today.

Friday will see highs in the middle to upper 30s. (WNEM)

This afternoon is when we expect light snow to move in. We could have some rain mixing in on the fringes or earliest onset of this system, but this is expected to be a primarily-snow event. The most consistent activity will be for our southern communities, anyone north of the Saginaw Bay will see very sparse snowfall, if anything at all.

Light snow is expected Friday afternoon, the most consistent activity will be to the south. (WNEM)

Today’s snow will largely melt on contact with the ground. 1″ is the highest total possible, but that will be focused mostly towards Alma, Ithaca, and Owosso. Some banding near Lansing is what leads to the those totals being slightly elevated compared to the rest of the region. Most accumulations today will just be on grassy or elevated surfaces, but melting on pavement.

Friday's snow will add up to 1" at the most. The highest totals will be to the south. (WNEM)

Tonight

Any now still remaining will wind down by midnight, then cloudy skies remain. As lows fall to around 28 degrees, refreezing will be possibly on any surfaces left untreated. If you have any plans for the weekend that take you out on the roads early Saturday, keep in mind there will likely be some slick spots. The wind overnight will continue from the northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

Friday night will see lows falling to the upper 20s. (WNEM)

Weekend

Dry weather will carry through the daytime Saturday before the second system arrives. That will bring another round of light snow like Friday, but everyone across Mid-Michigan has a better chance of seeing it. There is some melting expected with this snow too, but accumulations may be slightly more efficient just with the nighttime arrival, and therefore colder temperatures. That snow will be most widespread in the middle of the night.

Saturday night's snow should be more widespread. (WNEM)

Accumulations from that round will add around another 1″ of snow. These totals should be slightly more widespread across the area compared to Friday’s snow. This should be a heavier, wet snow with temperatures right near freezing during this event.

Snow totals through Sunday morning. This map technically includes Friday's snow too, but most snow here will be new snow from Saturday night. (WNEM)

Some snow showers should linger into Sunday morning, but the rest of Sunday afternoon will be on the drier side. Average temperatures are expected over the weekend, highs of 38 degrees are expected Saturday with 39 degrees on Sunday. Saturday night will see lows down to around 31 degrees.

The weekend features average temperatures with light snow Saturday night. (WNEM)

We’re watching a larger low in the middle of next week, but there are still many details to sort out regarding that system. Take a sneak peek in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

