Mid-Michigan cookie shop opening second location

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A cookie shop is taking off in mid-Michigan.

Aviator Cookie Company is opening its second location on Saturday.

Commercial airline pilot Chris Welch opened the original storefront on Main Street in Midland when the pandemic grounded his day job, and it’s been a success.

He is opening the second location on Wilder Road in Bay City.

Welch, who is flying again, said both of his careers are his passions.

“I’ll never quit flying. It’s a great job. I just flew a 3-day trip. It’s good to exercise that part of my brain as a professional pilot and come here and bake cookies for everyone too,” he said.

The Aviator Cookie Company bakes fresh cookies every day. It sells standard cookies and what Welch calls “first-class cookies,” which rotates every two weeks.

The grand opening is at 10 a.m. on Dec. 10. The first 200 customers will get a free chocolate chip cookie.

