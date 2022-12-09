Quiet night ahead followed by a few snow showers Friday evening

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures currently sit in the mid-low 30s for much of the area this evening, but we wont cool much into the overnight hours. Temperatures may only fall a few degrees across the south, Thumb and Tri-Cities. This means low temperatures tonight should sit in the low 30s to upper 20s. Further north where skies should clear out a bit more overnight, temperatures should fall into the lower 20s and upper teens.

Skies may clear some overnight for the Tri-Cities and across the south, but overall clouds will return to overcast by tomorrow morning as the next storm system approaches.

First Alert Weather | Tonight's Lows (WNEM)

TOMORROW

We should start tomorrow morning chilly, but no too cold with temperatures in the low 30s and upper 20s. Our next storm system should start to bring snow showers during the mid-late afternoon, the most consistent activity throughout the day will stay closer to our southern communities. Most if-not all of this snow should melt on contact given a warmer ground and temperatures climbing into the mid-upper 30s during the middle of the afternoon. So, fortunately, with temperatures bordering on freezing (just above it for much of the afternoon), most roads should just be wet heading through the afternoon. Minimal impacts will be felt on the afternoon drive.

Snowfall totals will land at 1″ or less due to the initial melting, more so along and south of I-69 IF snow is able to stick. The upper end of that range will be for towns farthest south in our area, closer to Lansing. Some banding is expected there that would help to elevate those totals.

First Alert Weather | Hour-By-Hour Friday Afternoon (WNEM)

