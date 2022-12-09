Snow possible for some tonight, another chance Saturday night

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although snow expected for this evening hasn’t looked significant all week, it’s been looking even less impressive today.

While it’s still possible for some communities tonight, dry air around the region is fighting back against it and while flakes will still fly for some, it doesn’t appear this snow is worthy of changing your Friday evening plans. For those wishing for snow this time of year, especially as we are almost 2 weeks away from Christmas, there’s another chance over the weekend. However, that one is still not expected to be significant.

This Evening & Overnight

As of 4:45 PM, not a single reporting station in the TV5 viewing area is reporting snow reaching the ground, despite the radar showing snow overhead. As mentioned above, dry air is fighting back against much of this and will limit how much we see over our area tonight.

Now, there is still a chance some will see flakes fly tonight, with the best odds being farther to the south and southwest. But accumulations are expected to be minimal, if any, and we should see things wind down by midnight.

Low temperatures tonight are expected to be in the middle 20s and low 30s. (WNEM)

Mostly cloudy skies will linger over much of the area overnight, though there could be a few patches of clearing the farther east you go. Lows will settle in the middle 20s to low 30s, so watch for slick spots if your roads get wet tonight, though most shouldn’t see any major issues.

Saturday

Saturday should be dry most of the day, and although some may be lucky enough to see some sunshine early in the day, expect clouds to quickly fill back in for the rest of the day.

Highs for Saturday, December 10th. (WNEM)

Highs will jump into the middle and upper 30s, with winds out of the east southeast around 5 to 15 miles per hour. Wind chills will feel like the 20s at times.

Snow is expected to move back in late Saturday night and early Sunday. (WNEM)

Most of the evening should be dry as well, before precipitation chances will start going up late Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday morning. Snow is expected to be the primary form of precipitation, but drizzle may also mix in at times, and if temperatures are below freezing at the time that occurs, freezing drizzle is also possible.

Snowfall amounts late Saturday night and early Sunday will land under 1" in most areas. (WNEM)

Accumulations on Saturday night are also expected to be minor, with most areas picking up less than 1″ of snow. A few spots, like the northern Thumb and some of our northeasterly areas near Lake Huron (Iosco, Alcona) may have a chance to go slightly over that mark.

Lows on Saturday night will settle in the middle 20s to low 30s.

Sunday

Skies will remain mostly cloudy on Sunday, and although rain and snow showers are still possible, they should be pretty spotty, and the best chance looks like it will occur in the morning and wind down through the day.

Most areas will remain dry on Sunday, and any showers will remain spotty. (WNEM)

Highs on Sunday will jump into the middle 30s to low 40s, with a northwest wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Dry weather takes over into Sunday night with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected. Lows will settle in the 20s.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.