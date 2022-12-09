Staff protecting vulnerable babies in NICU from viruses, flu

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Hurley Children’s Hospital in Flint is safeguarding newborns against viruses like RSV, COVID-19, and the flu.

As reported extensively, RSV is adding to the strain hospitals are facing.

“NICU (neonatal Intensive Care Unit) babies are vulnerable, to say the least, so we have to protect them,” said Terra Garret, Assistant Nurse Manager of the NICU at Hurley.

The challenge is how to keep RSV, COVID-19, and the flu out, and Garret discussed everything that she and her staff are doing every day to keep babies safe.

“With RSV season we have to be even more cautious. Babies and RSV is not a good combination. They are super vulnerable, they get sick very fast,” she said. “RSV is very prevalent in our community right now and parents need to be aware that they need to protect their babies. And that’s our job here.”

Requiring masks, screening parents, and allowing only two visitors for the entire stay of the baby are some of the precautions. No one else can be inside the NICU, either. That’s not all.

“NICU babies are not allowed to go home and come back to NICU. If a baby ever leaves the hospital, they’re readmitted to PEDS (pediatric) or PEDS ICU. So we are fortunate that we don’t have a lot of outside exposures,” Garret explained.

She said that’s why they screen parents to make sure they’re not exposed to anything and bring it into the NICU. They do this not only to protect their baby but all the babies in the unit and the staff.

Garrett tells us her staff is very familiar with these precautions thanks to COVID-19, but they can’t let their guard down with RSV lurking.

“So staff just have to be diligent. Friendly mask reminders, making sure people are masked appropriately, great hand washing is always super important to us. So we’re doing our best, but it is stressful at times,” she said.

Garrett said that as far as the NICU is concerned, flu has not been an issue.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.