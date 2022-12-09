Whitmer awards $1.9M in Recreation Passport grants

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer awarded $1.9 million in Recreation Passport grants to 14 communities to use for special projects.

The recreation passport program started 12 years ago to aid Michigan state parks, and it is now helping to improve local and community parks and trails. About every $1 invested in land conservation leads to $4 in economic benefit for the local community through job growth and tourism, the state said.

“Recreation Passports help more Michiganders explore Pure Michigan and secure critical resources to improve state, local, and community parks. Michigan has always been a four-season recreation destination, and the enhancements made possible through Recreation Passport grants help ensure residents and visitors of all abilities can enjoy a rich variety of activities and experiences every day of the year,” Whitmer said.

The support for the Recreation Passport has steadily grown since its inception in 2010, and the program has awarded about $16.5 million statewide since then, the state said.

Grants were awarded to 14 successful applicants each seeking $4.4 million in local funding.

Communities up for Recreation Passport grant funding. (Michigan Department of Natural Resources)

“Every resident who purchases the Recreation Passport is getting amazing value and access to outdoor recreation for themselves, while at the same time helping to improve public outdoor recreation statewide. It’s about making outdoor recreation more accessible to more people,” DNR Director Dan Eichinger said.

The Recreation Passport program is funded by sales of Michigan’s Recreation Passport, which is required for vehicle entry into numerous parks and campgrounds statewide.

Parks and recreation facilities are a big part of Michigan’s economy, providing 126,000 jobs and over $4.7 billion in wages and salaries, the state said.

The application period for the next round of Recreation Passport grant funding opens online in early 2023, with applications due April 1.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.