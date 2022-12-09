Whitmer awards $3.3M to rebuild local roads

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer awarded $3.3 million in grants to help rebuild local roads in nine areas across Michigan.

“Today’s road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely,” Whitmer said.

There were nine city and county road commissions selected to receive Category F awards from the Transportation Economic Development Fund (TEDF) , two of which include the cities of Corunna and Midland.

Corunna was awarded $370,000, which the city matched with $305,000, giving the city a total of $680,000 to begin repairs on North Shiawassee Street.

Midland was also awarded $375,000, which the city matched with $357,270, giving Midland a total of $732,270 to begin repairs on Patrick Road.

The TEDF has been helping finance highway, road, and street projects since 1987. Category F grants provide funding that can help improve access and safety on state roads during all seasons on routes with high commercial traffic. Eligible road agencies include county road agencies, cities, and villages, the state said.

More information about the TEDF program is available online.

