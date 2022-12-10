Animal Control: Dog found emaciated, underweight

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators are asking for help after two dogs were found in Saginaw, one emaciated and underweight.

Saginaw County Animal Care and Control said that a young male dog was found Friday on Mackinaw Street and Treir Street. The dog was not wearing a collar and did not have a microchip.

Investigators said he is the 11th emaciated and underweight dog found this year.

The other dog, a female, was found on Outer Drive and Janes Street wearing a purple collar. She does not have a microchip.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 989-797-4500.

Investigators are asking for help after two dogs were found in Saginaw, one emaciated and underweight. (Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Facebook)

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.