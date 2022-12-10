Animal Control: Dog found emaciated, underweight

Investigators are asking for help after two dogs were found in Saginaw, one emaciated and...
Investigators are asking for help after two dogs were found in Saginaw, one emaciated and underweight.(Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Facebook)
By Anna Kathman
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators are asking for help after two dogs were found in Saginaw, one emaciated and underweight.

Saginaw County Animal Care and Control said that a young male dog was found Friday on Mackinaw Street and Treir Street. The dog was not wearing a collar and did not have a microchip.

Investigators said he is the 11th emaciated and underweight dog found this year.

The other dog, a female, was found on Outer Drive and Janes Street wearing a purple collar. She does not have a microchip.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 989-797-4500.

Investigators are asking for help after two dogs were found in Saginaw, one emaciated and...
Investigators are asking for help after two dogs were found in Saginaw, one emaciated and underweight.(Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Facebook)

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight.
TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, December 10
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Crime Stoppers offering reward for information in unsolved homicide
The city of Saginaw is sorting through hundreds of applications for free furnaces now that the...
Saginaw residents apply for free furnaces
Here's a look at the top stories we are following today.
TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, December 10