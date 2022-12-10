Consumers Energy, non-profits partner to help Michiganders pay winter heating bills

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - As the cold weather moves in, Consumers Energy is hoping to provide a lifeline to Michiganders in need this winter.

“It’s the environment, it’s the economy that we’re in right now. It’s tough and it’s tough for everybody,” said Tom Pettit, the Grant Coordinator with Roscommon County United Way.

It’s for that reason that Pettit said that they are happy to partner with Consumers Energy to help people stary warm during Michigan’s coldest months.

The utility announced it is providing just over $7 million to help customers pay heating bills, disbursing it among eight Michigan nonprofit organizations.

“It was very unexpected, and we really appreciated the help. It means that we’re able to help that many more people and keep the program going that much longer,” Pettit said.

Because of inflation, many homes will see double-digit percent increases in their heating bills this winter.

Major Randy Hellstrom of the Salvation Army said that as a result, his and other charitable organizations are seeing a lot of first-time applicants.

The Genesee County chapter is among the eight organizations selected to offer relief this winter.

“It’s a wonderful gift that consumers give,” Hellstrom said.

And getting it, begins with a call to 211, which helps direct those in need to the proper organization.

“And then when they come here, we just look at their bill and see what needs to happen and then we then provide the money for that to happen, and we provide that money to consumers to pay for their bill,” Hellstrom said.

Requirements to qualify for assistance vary by area but some common factors include having low income, active service with consumers energy, and a bill under $3,000.

With the holidays quickly approaching, they say families need help now more than ever.

“It’s Christmas time, we don’t want people to have to worry about their heat being shut off,” Hellstrom said.

“Isn’t that what the holiday season is all about. It’s helping one another,” Pettit said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.