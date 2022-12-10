Crime Stoppers offering reward for information in unsolved homicide

By Anna Kathman
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a reward for information to solve the homicide of an 18-year-old killed in 2007.

On Monday, December 10, 2007, Virgil “Storm” Alexander was shot in the 200 block of West Home Avenue in Flint.

Investigators said that Alexander was a cheerful teen who was planning his future in social work before he was killed.

Any tips received through Crime Stoppers that help lead to a felony arrest are eligible for a $2,500 cash reward.

Tips can be submitted by going to this link, or by calling 1-800-422-JAIL.

