BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - M-15 in Bay County is back open after a head-on collision tonight.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. between Munger and Knight roads in Merritt Township.

Investigators tell TV-5 a vehicle was heading north in the southbound lane.

It’s not known why it was in the wrong lane, but we’re told there were no injuries.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.