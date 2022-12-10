Light snow Saturday night, low impacts for roadways expected

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Not many around Mid-Michigan saw snowfall on Friday, it was a very low-impact event where dry air won out in many cases. There is another round of light snow on the way for our area tonight, this time around everyone has a better chance at seeing that snow move in. Impacts are still expected to be kept to a minimum. A quiet stretch of weather moves back in Sunday through Tuesday.

Today

Temperatures this morning are right around the freezing point. Anyone who did see snow on Friday could have some refreezing in untreated areas, but widespread or major impacts have not been observed this morning. It will be another cooler day with highs up to around 37 degrees, but the wind has lightened up since Friday. Speeds today will be closer to 5 to 10 mph, directly from the east. This keeps wind chills in the 20s through the morning, eventually returning to the 30s during the afternoon hours. If you’re doing any holiday shopping today, expect normal conditions for this time of year!

Saturday will be right around normal with average temperatures. (WNEM)

Dry weather holds through the daytime only with cloud coverage. Skies should stay overcast all the way through sundown. The next system incoming will allow snow showers to begin around 8 to 9 PM. This shouldn’t pose any issues to any plans you may have for this evening.

Tonight

We’re expecting some of the first snow showers to form north of the Saginaw Bay. More snow begins to mix in towards midnight, with the most widespread activity between midnight and 3 AM. Everyone across our viewing area has a better chance of seeing snow tonight, compared to Friday. Some drizzle may mix in too, but this will mostly be an all-snow event.

Saturday night's snow will be most widespread in the middle of the overnight. (WNEM)

Lows fall to around 30 degrees tonight with a light and variable wind. With temperatures borderline freezing, we may have a few slicks spots form, but mostly on back roads and untreated surfaces. This will generally be another snow where roads (especially well-traveled ones) will fair mostly wet, possibly some slush at the worst.

Lows Saturday night generally fall to around 30 degrees. (WNEM)

Sunday

Past some of the aforementioned slick spots, Sunday morning sees any snow leaving the area, it should wind down completely by noon. The rest of the day is dry, possibly the only exception is an isolated lake-effect flurry over the northern Thumb during the afternoon. When all the snow wraps up, most locations will land around 1″ or less. If snowfall rates are high enough in our northern locations like Rose City, Hale, Glennie, and Whittemore, some isolated totals could approach 2″. That chance is on the lower-end though.

Saturday night's snow will add up to 1" or less. (WNEM)

Highs on Sunday reach to around 40 degrees, so any snow that does stick to the grass should completely melt through the day. Wind speeds are also light on Sunday at 5 to 10 mph with a northwest direction.

Sunday will also hold near-average temperatures for this time of year. (WNEM)

Next Large Low

The next larger system to cross our area is expected mid-late week. There are still plenty of details to nail down with this low, but this is expected to be a rain to snow event that could have some breezy conditions along the cold front. It’s still early for determining when the transition occurs, along with any rain or snow totals, but the signs are there for this general theme. As we go forward, monitor the Wednesday time frame for a more specific wind forecast, and look for more details regarding the whole system over the next few days.

Take a sneak peek in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.