Saginaw residents apply for free furnaces

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Saginaw is sorting through hundreds of applications for free furnaces now that the deadline to apply ended earlier Saturday.

The grant will help residents build windows and roofs as part of an ongoing home renovation program.

“I’m just glad that they have a grant that we can try for. See if we qualify,” said Wanda Gilman, one of those applying for a free furnace.

Several hundred Saginaw residents hope they will be chosen as one of about 170 households to receive a free furnace, through the home rehabilitation program. The funds come from a grant from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“There’s always more need than money. We have $3.8 million, so far we have had over 200 individuals fill out applications at the last application session so we are going to help as many as we can with the money that we have,” said Yolanda Bland, the Director of Office of Management and Budget and Community Service.

Those who qualify need to prove they are in need.

“This is the second event like this. Everyone is here to fill out the application work through the process and see if we can get a furnace in their homes,” Bland said.

Organizers said not everyone is guaranteed to get one of these furnaces.

The next step in the process includes inspectors coming to your house.

That application process is now closed, but residents are already looking ahead to the spring and summer when more grant money will be used to pay for windows and roofs.

“I’m excited we are able to do this. There is a great need and I’m excited we are able to help as many people as we can,” Bland said.

Gilman hopes to be one of the lucky recipients.

“My bill is really high, and my furnace is not energy efficient, so I’m sure a lot of it is going up the chimney,” Gilman said. “It’s over 30 years old. It still runs but I’m not sure how many years it has left.”

