Isolated snow flurries today, quiet start to the work week.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After some light snow showers last night and early this morning, many of us are waking up to a light dusting of snow on grassy surfaces and cars. Heading into the afternoon temperatures will warm back into the mid-upper 30s, possibly nearing the 40 mark for a few of us. An occasional flurry late this morning or this afternoon will be possible but no impacts are expected. Clouds will remain mostly cloudy but a brief look at the sun isn’t impossible for some.

Isolated snow showers coming off of Lake Huron into the northern thumb will be possible this afternoon but again, little to no real accumulations are expected.

First Alert Weather | Today's Hourly Forecast (WNEM)

Tonight lows dip into the low 20s up north, the mid-20s across the Tri-Cities and upper 20s across the Thumb. Outside of an isolated flurry in the Thumb, we should have a quiet and easy going night tonight with generally cloudy skies and dry conditions. These chiller temperatures will continue into the early morning hours of Monday.

First Alert Weather | Tonight's Lows (WNEM)

Tomorrow looks to be pretty quiet for everyone with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures head back towards the mid-upper 30s.

First Alert Weather | Hour-By-Hour Monday Afternoon (WNEM)

