Quiet start to the week, early eyes on Wednesday night & Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Snow returned to Mid-Michigan on Saturday evening and Saturday night, leaving behind a fresh coating of snow on Sunday morning.

As of Sunday evening, that round of snow has moved out, and generally quiet weather is expected as we start a brand new workweek on Monday. However, we’ll be keeping our eyes on a more organized storm system that could bring mixed precipitation to the area late Wednesday night and Thursday. While it’s far too early to say how much mixed precipitation we’ll see, at the very least there will be a chance for slick roads at times Wednesday night & Thursday.

This Evening & Overnight

While most areas will remain dry this evening, as winds continue to trend northerly, some lake-effect snow showers will be possible tonight, primarily in the Thumb region. Currently, we are not expecting these to be terribly heavy or lead to significant accumulation. As always, drive to conditions if necessary, especially as temperatures get colder tonight.

Lows will settle below freezing tonight. (WNEM)

Temperatures that are in the 30s early this evening will fall into the upper teens and 20s tonight, with a light northerly wind keeping wind chills a few degrees cooler than actual temperatures into the morning commutes and bus stops tomorrow.

Monday

Although some occasional breaks in the clouds are possible Monday, with an easterly and northeasterly flow off of Lake Huron, expect clouds to blanket the area most of the day with the moisture feed off of the big lake. The closer you move to US-127, you’ll have a better chance to see some breaks in the cloud cover.

High temperatures on Monday are expected to be in the middle and upper 30s. (WNEM)

High temperatures will remain in the 30s on Monday, with the easterly and northeasterly winds around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Dry weather continues into Monday night, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 20s.

Tuesday

Skies will have a better chance to feature some sunshine at times on Tuesday as high pressure continues to keep the region on the quiet side. High temperatures on Tuesday will be similar to Monday, perhaps a little bit warmer with middle to upper 30s expected in most areas.

High temperatures on Tuesday are expected to be in the 30s and low 40s. (WNEM)

Skies will trend mostly cloudy into Tuesday night and Wednesday, with lows remaining in the 20s just like the previous few nights.

Wednesday Night & Thursday

As it stands now, the daylight hours are expected to be dry on Wednesday as an easterly wind flow initially fights off our incoming area of low pressure that will bring our next round of wet weather. Highs on Wednesday will be in the middle to upper 30s once again, ahead of that system.

A more organized storm system is possible late Wednesday and Thursday. (WNEM)

Into late Wednesday night, possibly waiting entirely until after midnight, temperatures are expected to cool off at least a little bit, which could bring a chance for mixed precipitation, which could be snow, sleet, or freezing rain, depending on the exact profile of our temperatures on Wednesday night. With lows falling near and possibly below freezing, this could mean slick roads at times on Thursday morning.

Thursday, areas of snow, rain, and mix are still expected be ongoing around the TV5 viewing area. What falls at your house will be dependent on how temperatures progress through the day. Right now, it appears the farther south you go, we could transition over to rain while areas farther to the north will have a chance to continue seeing a mix or outright snow.

Right now, the exact details are tough to pin down, especially with precipitation type being so sensitive to temperature. So what should you take away at this point? Keep checking in with the forecast over the next several days.

