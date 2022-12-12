Bay City expands its recycling program

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Bay City is expanding its recycling program, thanks to a grant from the state of Michigan.

“I am so excited for this. This is the best thing next to sliced bread. We need to reduce that carbon footprint. If everybody in the city just takes their cereal boxes, Kleenex boxes, milk cartons, puts it in there, think of what we could do for our planet,” said Laura King, Bay City resident.

King is glad to see her new 96-gallon recycling cart on the curb. It’s all part of Bay City’s effort to more than double the annual amount of recycling the city collects. Bay City was awarded a $449,000 recycling infrastructure grant from the state of Michigan. It enables the distribution of the new, large carts city wide.

“They have a great recycling program now. We’re excited that we hope that it’s going to be even better with carts,” said Tracy Purrenhage, recycling specialist with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

Purrenhage said Bay City is the first place in the Great Lakes Bay region to receive this grant.

Bay City Parks and Environmental Affairs Manager Tim Botzau said the new carts will make a real difference.

“It will help us by reducing workload. We will be servicing them every other week. Which, right now with the manpower, that will be a huge help. Also, it provides our residents at the same time, five times the capacity of the old 18-gallon bins,” Botzau said.

In all, city leaders expect the 96-gallon carts to increase annual recycling collections by about 1,425 tons. It’s something King is thrilled to be a part of. And whether you live in Bay City or not, she is hoping we all do what it takes to recycle more.

“If we don’t do it, our kids and our grand kids, what are they going to have? What are they going to have to live with? I mean all of this in landfills somewhere? No,” King said.

