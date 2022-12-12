Cat rooms reopen at Bay Co. animal center

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center is reopening its cat rooms to promote adoption. Cat adoptions will be half off for all approved applicants until Dec. 22.

While the Bay County center says they do have a handful of kittens looking for a forever home, they also have plenty of teen and adult cats who have their paws crossed to be adopted into a new family.

“We’re hoping that with the cat room being closed that anybody that missed out that wanted to adopt will please return and take a look. We have some pretty amazing cats and dogs for adoption right now,” said Olivia Shields, interim manager at the Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center.

Shields also said the center plans on having a special day for dogs soon.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.