Dog rescued after stranded on island finds forever home

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Zaria, the Great Dane found stranded on a marshy island in Clare County this past fall, has officially been adopted.

Zaria was stranded in the middle of Cranberry Lake for several weeks after running away from her family in August. She was rescued from that island on Sept. 21 and taken to the Clare County Animal Shelter for rehabilitation.

While at the Clare County shelter, workers realized she had severe fear, and they wanted her to go to a home that had 6-foot fences to ensure she stayed safe. Beth Wellman, the shelter director at the Humane Society of Midland County, said she had 6-foot fences at her house and offered to take Zaria home and foster her there.

Wellman remarked how Zaria was the best dog she’d ever fostered and just couldn’t let her go. She officially adopted Zaria and changed her name to Zara.

Zara was the last adoption of the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event at the humane society.

