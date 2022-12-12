Dog rescued after stranded on island finds forever home

(Clare County Animal Shelter)
By Hannah Mose
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Zaria, the Great Dane found stranded on a marshy island in Clare County this past fall, has officially been adopted.

Zaria was stranded in the middle of Cranberry Lake for several weeks after running away from her family in August. She was rescued from that island on Sept. 21 and taken to the Clare County Animal Shelter for rehabilitation.

While at the Clare County shelter, workers realized she had severe fear, and they wanted her to go to a home that had 6-foot fences to ensure she stayed safe. Beth Wellman, the shelter director at the Humane Society of Midland County, said she had 6-foot fences at her house and offered to take Zaria home and foster her there.

Wellman remarked how Zaria was the best dog she’d ever fostered and just couldn’t let her go. She officially adopted Zaria and changed her name to Zara.

Zara was the last adoption of the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event at the humane society.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Michigan State Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run.
Police searching for driver of vehicle in hit-and-run
Generic police lights
Police searching for shooting suspect, victim in critical condition
Two suspects arrested after body found in abandoned building
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Dec. 12th